Women Mediators Call For Inclusion In Nation’s Peace Processes 

Women mediators, under the aegis of Nigeria Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative (NWMCI), an initiative of the Women International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) has said to engender sustainable peace initiatives, women must be included at every level of peace process.

Country Director of WILPF,Dr. Joy Onyesoh who stated this while unveiling the initiative in Abuja also said women’s rights must be upheld for meaningful results in conflict resolution.

Dr Onyesoh further said that though there has been significant achievement in the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, there is no tangible, effective engagement and meaningful involvement of women in formal peace processes as members of the facilitating and leading peace process.

She maintainedthat much still needed to be done to further realise the optimal benefits of having women as mediators and in other substantive roles in peace processes adding that research has shown that between 1990 and 2017 women constituted only 2 percent of mediators, 8 percent of negotiators and 15 percent of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.

She noted that formal peace processes are predominantly dominated by men while women continue to be seen as victims or are not given adequate space to engage effectively on peace processes.

She said “Challenges such as lack of access to formal process by women mediators or women with mediation expertise, lack of capacity and experience in mediating, discrimination, culture, militarization of peace process, among others, are factors impeding women’s participation in peace processes.

“Evidence has shown that militaristic approach which has been considered a man’s world has never resolved conflicts, rather dialogue and negotiation are key in conflict resolution.

“Most times, trainings offered to mediators do not suit the realities on ground as they do not address issues faced by local women or issues of gender discrimination and power. The imbalance between what is offered and what is needed in mediation support undermine opportunities for mediation success by women mediators and mediation experts”.

In her address, former minister of women affairs and social development, Iyom Josephine Anenih said the patriarchal nature of the Nigerian society has made women contributions on all sides invisible noting that women must come together to contribute meaningfully in peace processes.

” It is time for women to stem the tide by insisting that they must be on the table on all occasions” she added.

High point of the event was the launch of two books by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, titled: “Barriers Faced by Women Candidates in Party Primaries” and “Gender-Sensitive Reporting in the 2019 Nigerian Elections Media Monitoring Report.”