2023: APC Stakeholders To Meet PMB, Oshiomhole Over Party Crisis

A group of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resolved to engage President Muhammad Buhari on obstacles stacked against the party in its preparations for the Bayelsa, Kogi States governorship elections as well as the 2023 general elections.

The group under the under the aegis of Aspirants Forum of the APC, disclosed this yesterday in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, at a press briefing in Abuja.

“We resolved to meet and discuss these challenges, with Mr. President and other party leaders”, the forum stated.

While lamenting the crisis in the party, the group however, commended the president’s efforts at tackling insecurity and the anti-graft war in the country.

“We also, acknowledge the efforts and progress made by Mr. President in the areas of security, the economy and fight against corruption”, the group submitted.

The forum also lauded the president, for “forming his cabinet and giving all the ministers targets and constituting the Economic Advisory Council” of eminent and sound economists.

It further noted that it had also “examined the challenges of our party with a view to ensuring that all hands must be on deck, to solve them before the next cycle of election”

The forum congratulated the president for his victory at the Presidential Elections Appeal, but called for the resolution of issues that arose before and after the victory. It equally called on all party stakeholders, to “redouble their efforts and commitment to the party”.

The party stakeholders also called for caution and unity as determinants of the party’s victory in the governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and future polls.