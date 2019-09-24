4 Out Of 354 Taxes Generate 98% Of Govt Revenue

With 354 different taxes being charged in Nigeria, head of tax and corporate advisory services at PwC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, has said the country has one of the highest company income tax rates globally, which is a disincentive for business growth with only four of them generating 98 per cent of income.

Speaking on “Unlocking Opportunities in Nigeria’s Non-Oil Sector” at the 2019 Annual Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), Oyedele called for a harmonisation of the several taxes being charged in the country.

The federal government had recently introduced the Police Fund Level after the president consented to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Act, and a proposal to increase Value Added Tax is already in the works. Oyedele while noting that Nigeria was in the top 10 in the world for highest income tax rate, said most of the income generated from tax was from less than five of the 354 different taxes.

“There are about 354 taxes in Nigeria but the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) made 98 per cent of its revenue from four taxes but all the states made 90 per cent of their revenue from one tax- Personal Income Tax,” he said, emphasising that over taxing businesses stifles the economy and discourages new businesses from springing up, hence a major disincentive to economic diversification.

“We pay Company Income Tax, CIT 30 per cent, education tax, two per cent, whatever is left, we pay withholding tax of 10 per cent. If you add it together, it is more than 40 per cent already. If you now make the mistake of having a group and you say it’s a holding company, another 30 per cent. Who does that?

“When you start a business today, there is something called commencement rule. It is supposed to punish you during commencement, so that you pay tax twice. It does not make sense,” he added.

To address this challenge, Oyedele advised that operators in the private sector should focus on demanding for removal of some of these disincentives that affect business operations.

“What I keep saying to government is that I can insist that I have a pot that is this small and I say I must get 60 per cent of this pot by all means. Or I allow this pot to be big enough and then get 10 per cent of it. Government must remove tax disincentives. One thing I am asking the business community is stop asking the government for incentives because they will think they are doing you a favour. Ask them to remove the disincentives that are not allowing us to do business,” he said.

He also called on the authorities to change their thinking about taxation as current approach has only made compliance difficult. “Our thinking around taxation is completely upside down as a country. Nigeria does not seem to understand that you need to be prosperous so that you can pay tax. So, tax does not just fall from heaven.

“As a government, I should help you make money so that you can pay me tax. It’s just common sense. Nigeria has a tax system that does not allow businesses to thrive, whether you are small or big. The reason Nigeria cannot make money from tax, is that it continues to beat up the people at the bottom of the ladder. But they cannot give you what they don’t have. In societies where they think about things logically, they focus on the top one per cent who are the rich and big companies and they will get the desired tax result,” he said.