AA, Nwosu Heads To Appeal Over Tribunal Ruling

The Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate in Imo State in the last election, Chief Uche Nwosu have rejected the ruling of the Imo State Election Petition Tribunal that was given last week Saturday.

The Imo State Election Petition Tribunal had on Saturday ruled that the governorship petitioners, including AA candidate could not substantive their claims, therefore upheld the election of the opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP), Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

But reacting to the judgment, the AA Ag. National Secretary, Mr. Eli U. Moses said the ruling of the Tribunal was “Judgment and not Justice.”

According to him, the Tribunal did not take cognisance of the provisions of the constitution on two-third of the local government areas in winning governorship election.

In the statement, the AA National Secretary said, “The attention of the National Think Tank Committee of our great Party Action Alliance, has been drawn to the ruling of the Imo State Governorship Election Tribunal delivered at Abuja on Saturday 21st September, 2019 and wish to state as follows:- That the Party having interfaced with our team of lawyers, reject the outcome of the ruling by the tribunal as it only qualifies as a judgment and not justice.

“That the Party and our Governorship candidate Chief Uche Nwosu insist that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is and remains the ground rule for adjudication and therefore, the PDP and its candidate at the election did not meet the constitutional requirement of two-thirds majority in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state as required by law.

“That the judgment of the tribunal is in total violation of the provisions of the constitution and therefore, shall be challenged by the Party at the Court of Appeal with a view to seeking justice.

“That the Party is and remains in total support of its Governorship candidate Chief Uche Nwosu as he seeks justice at the Court of Appeal.”