Abuja Trade Fair: ACCI Seek More Support For SMEs

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has urged Federal government to increase funding support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order to achieve the nation’s quest for a rapid economic development.

The President of Abuja Chamber, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode stated this at the opening ceremony of the 14th Abuja International Trade Fair themed “Remodeling SMEs Financing: Options and Solutions.”

He said even though SMEs are the main buildings blocks for critical development of any economy, the category of businessmen continue to suffer untold hardships, lack of support and complicated and complex but hardly effective intervention funding mechanisms.

“The system of funding mechanism for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is defective and this defect must be resolved expeditiously. At the last count, government has about 21 intervention funds with billions of Naira committed but very minimum impact either in terms of quantum or quality. Over the years, the federal government especially through the CBN have made very substantial funds available for SMEs. But the issues associated with the disbursement in terms of collateral, interest rates and short term nature have contributed forces to dwindle the marginal efforts to fund SMEs.

“Funding through the commercial banks has proved unproductive. The commercial banks are not programmed or structured to do long term funding or capital investment. They are into short term, quick return deals. So why do we continue to pass development funds through commercial banks, where experience has taught us that the essence and the aim of government is frustrated and or thwarted.”

He urged government to consider and agree to a special funding vehicle for SMEs through the OPS. “We prefer that Government embark on Finance Leasing, which provides for direct procurement of Capital Equipment (CAPEX) by funding agency to the SME and the provision of only Operational Expenses (OPEX) as against the prevailing instance where direct cash, where given become exposed to diversion into several other concerns,” he added.

Responding, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo said government is committed to providing and strengthening support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order to boost economy and create more jobs.

Represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Maryam Katagum, the Vice president stressed the importance of SMEs and its effect on national development, adding that the event was an opportunity for enterprenures to network and establish linkages that will translate into improved Market access and investment partnership so as to bring about sustainable growth and economic development in Nigeria.

According to him, “It is essential to support small businesses to increase productivity, create more jobs and boost economy. This is why federal government is working with stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that SMEs have access to the support they need.”