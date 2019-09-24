Agip Pipeline Fire: Calm Returns To Rivers Community

Relative calm has returned to Ubeta Community in Ahoada-West local government area of Rivers State, following the complete put-off of pipeline fire allegedly caused by suspected oil thieves along oil pipeline belonging to Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The inferno, which occurred in the early hours of last Friday caused pandemonium among community folks and was finally put off on Sunday by a fire fighting team deployed to the area.

It was gathered that preliminary investigations at the scene of the incident by the National Oil Spill Detection and Remediation Agency (NOSDRA), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and Community representatives, to ascertain the cause of the inferno revealed that it was due to a third party interference.

Sources in the community also confirmed that the fire was due to sabotage on the pipeline by suspected oil thieves who were carrying out illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.

One of the sources who pleaded by anonymity, said “An illegal bunkering point was found on the pipeline at the point of the fire and it was repaired, our lives are in danger because of incidence like this.

“We live in the community with fear of attack by unknown persons despite the vulnerability of what their business is to our lives. The area is prone to illegal oil bunkering activities which is synonymous with pipeline vandals and oil thieves, a development that is responsible for insecurity in the area”

Another source from the community, who also pleaded for anonymity, noted that the Agip pipeline has cause several issues over the years, adding that the oil giant must live up to their social responsibilities.

He noted that though the fire has been finally put off and peace returned to the community, Agip has not been fair to the community at all, he claimed.

The source said: “This same Agip pipeline some years ago caused crisis in the community and over 138 buildings were burnt and destroyed, with lost of lives.

“Since I heard the issue though I haven’t gone there to see things for myself but I get details from community folks. There was no sabotage, it was just an old pipe that was damaged.

“Ubeta people are law abiding, they don’t get involved in bunkery but our neighbouring communities do that and not us. The smoke was so big that you will see it then from afar.”