APBN Tasks Govt On Partnership With Indigenous Professionals For Nat’l Devt

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has urged the Federal government to partner with indigenous professionals to draw up and implement policies that will drive national development.

The Association said Nigerian Professionals must be engaged in providing detailed guidance based on in-country experience, stressing that it is not likely that better solutions can be obtained by simply implementing policies developed from outside no matter their expertise

President of the APBN, Engr. Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola, while speaking during the 35th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Association in Lagos, said it will be expedient to give indigenous professionals sufficient space to function as policy designers as it is the practice all over the world.

He restated APBN’s commitment to the development of the country by offering its services to government and its agencies at all levels. He said in doing this, the Association shall observe and keep to the highest standard possible.

According to him, the assemblage of the Associations is committed to playing an active role in professional linkages for national development, based on the fact that the drive for any meaningful progress, for a nation, is provided by the expert knowledge in the different sectors of human endeavours, which reside in the professions.

He said, “We commend the Federal Government for issuing the Executive Order 5, which aims to give priority to Nigerians in Government procurement of goods and services. We will also seek Federal Government collaboration with the Professionals to develop working guidelines that will give effect to the order, ensuring that the gains are measurable and seen to be achieved.

“We enjoin the Federal Government to look deeper into the Power Sector Reform Act with the view to addressing areas of implementation in conflict with national developmental goals. We believe this sector, if properly handled, remains our hope of stimulating our nation’s massive industrialization.”

He said further that, “great nations are measured by the size of their middle-class, which comprises mainly professionals and business men. Policies and Systems that will foster the growth of the Middle Class are therefore essential in guaranteeing faster job creation and human capital development. Our Procurement process must deliberately ensure that job flows to this sector.”

During the AGM, the Association also bestowed awards on some professional bodies.