Army Dismisses 3 Soldiers For Kidnapping, Arrests 18 Cultists In Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has dismissed three soldiers for kidnapping, armed robbery and arrested 18 suspected cultists in Maiduguri Borno State.

The deputy director, Army Public Relations, Col Ado Isa in a statement said following credible information, troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 1 Molai, in line with the Super Camp Concept of the Counter terrorism efforts Of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) busted a gang of suspected cultists on Sunday who are suspected to engage in armed robbery and kidnapping in Maiduguri and environs.

He said the operation which was conducted in conjunction with other security agencies and local hunters in the general area led to the arrest of three serving soldiers who were summarily tried in line with military laws, dismissed and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

He noted that the alleged cultists were about to perform an initiation rite on some new members into their confraternity, when the troops, other security personnel and local hunters stormed their hideout in Maiduguri.

He said that the cultists attempt to flee and escape arrest was unsuccessful as the security personnel effectively overwhelmed them.

“The general area was cordoned off and 18 members of the cult group, comprising civilians and alleged students of the University of Maiduguri were arrested at the initiation scene. Three serving personnel of the Nigerian Army were also arrested,” he said.

The statement said those arrested were all handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Borno State Command for further investigation/necessary action.

“The arrested soldiers were immediately interrogated and tried in line with military justice system by 7 Division Military Police, in conjunction with their Units. Consequently, the soldiers were dismissed and handed over to the Borno State Police Command for further action,” he explained.

Meanwhile troops of OPLD and other security agencies have intensified joint patrol within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and environs.

The statement enjoined members of the public to continue to support the security agencies with information that could assist in dealing with the criminals.