Banditry: CAN Holds Security Summit In Ogun, Promises Synergy With Agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, urged the citizens not to leave the task of securing the nation in the hands of governments and security agencies alone.

This is just as the largest body of Christians in Nigeria also declared its readings to, through the church, forge a synergy with the police and other security agencies by providing timely and valid intelligence reports to help them effectively discharge their duties of crime prevention and fighting.

Speaking at a security summit held in Abeokuta, the state capital, CAN State chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya assured that the church will henceforth, be seriously involved in things happening in their neighborhood to ensure that it does not generate security crisis.

The CAN chairman in Ogun explained that the security summit became necessary so as to enable stakeholders rub minds and also draw from the wealth of experience of seasoned experts in the field, “with the view to forging an unending synergy between the church and security agencies”.

Those in attendance included representatives of the Nigeria Police, the Directorate of the State Security Service (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) among others.

Addressing participants at the event themed: “Consequences Of Weak Leadership”, Akin-Akinsanya explained that greater collaboration and cohesion must be established between agencies of government and the entire public in order to have a secured nation which all are dreaming of.

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected environment that we find ourselves, security can no longer be left in the hands of government and security agencies alone”.

All participants at the security summit however, resolved that Nigeria will overcome all the security challenges confronting her as a nation provided the citizens are ready to partner security agencies in the area of volunteering information and also monitor their environment for possible prevention of crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, Awolowo Ajogun, who represented the police, lamented the dearth of volunteered information as well as non – readiness of the citizens to monitor their environment as factors responsible for why crimes thrive across the country.

Awolowo however, urged members of the public not to entertain any fear at volunteering information to the police on possible commission of crime anywhere, stressing that such would go a long way in assisting the security agents at functioning optimally in preventing crimes in the country.

In his goodwill message, the DSS Director in the state, David Tuksa charged religious institutions, particularly the church to rise up to filling the gaps left behind since the family system has decayed.