Bayelsa PDP Crisis: Dickson Inaugurates 10-member Reconciliation Cm’tee

Bayelsa State governor, the Hon Seriake Dickson has inaugurated a 10-member Peace and Reconciliation Committee to address grievances arising from the just concluded primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for the state governorship election.

While inaugurating the Senator Inatimi Spiff-led committee at the Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor described disagreements and grievances as normal in any political contest.

According a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, Governor Dickson, however, stressed that what is important is the way and manner such grievances are managed in the best interest of the party.

According to the Governor, the PDP family under his watch in the state has always demonstrated maturity, love and resilience in handling their differences with a view to promoting the greater good of the party.

He reiterated the need for all aggrieved aspirants and their followers to join hands with the PDP leadership in working for the success of the party in the November 16 gubernatorial polls. Governor Dickson who expressed optimism over the victory of the party, assured those embittered by the outcome of the primaries that their interests can only be better protected in the PDP than elsewhere.

He noted that the people of Bayelsa would not make the mistake of ceding their state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use its land for rural grazing.

“Let me say that reconciliation and persuasion are the core of the political service, politics is about reconciling and managing conflicting interests, ambitions and perspectives and sometimes even reconciling clash of egos,” he said.

According to the statement, Senator Emmanuel Diffa is the vice chairman of the Committee while former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei is the Secretary.

Other members include Solomon Aguanana, Chief George Okrinya, Chief Israel Igbori, Chief Million Asangba, Chief (Mrs) Apretari Ogugu, Chief Darius Obiene and Chief Bright Ereware-Igbeta.