Benue Confirms Outbreak Of Lassa Fever

The Benue State commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever with one death so far reported.

Report of the outbreak was contained in an alert issued yesterday by the commissioner in Makurdi warning residents of the implication of contacting the virus.

According to Dr. Ongbabo, “There is an outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (Lassa) in the neighbouring states and Benue has confirmed one index case as at September 14, 2019 with one death recorded so far. Our combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the area for contact tracing.”

After highlighting some of the symptoms of the virus, the commissioner urged members of the public to report any person suspected to be sick from the exposure with such symptoms to the nearest health facility.

“Health workers are to observe infection prevention and control and also notify the Ministry of Health of any suspected case for response. Surveillance team from the Ministry of Health are on the field five days ago and would be there for the next 11 days to comb the area including health facilities, residence of index case and his office environment,” Dr. Ongbabo stated.

While assuring of his ministry’s efforts to contain the outbreak the commissioner said the state government already had preposition drugs, personal protective equipment and personnel designated by Benue State University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre for quick response.