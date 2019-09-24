Business School Netherlands Appoints Lere Baale Professor

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to scholarships in the areas of leadership, strategy, marketing and organisational transformation, the global academic and management boards of directors of Business School Netherlands (BSN) have elected Lere Baale, as an associate professor.

The election of Lere Baale, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of BSN Nigeria, was announced at the 2019 global graduation ceremony held in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The dean of BSN, Dr. Marcel van der Ham, presented the certificate to him before a large global audience.

In the last 11 years, Lere Baale has facilitated over 5,000 hours of quality action learning workshops and produced almost 700 Executive MBA graduates from over 100 firms. He has been an integral part of the BSN Faculty from inception 15 years ago and a major driving force behind accelerated BSN Nigeria growth. He produced almost 100 MBA graduates this year alone.

Commenting of Lere Baale’s elevation, BSN International Director, Mrs Juanita Bouwer, said: “You deserved it LB, you are a phenomenal leader and an inspiration to us all!!”

Also, the chairman of BSN Nigeria, Mr Ayodele Aderinwale, who delivered the guest lecture at the election/graduation ceremony, commended Lere Baale for providing effective leadership for the accelerated growth of BSN in Nigeria.

With his elevation, Lere Baale will join the honourable select and prestigious group of BSN ambassadors/associate professors such as Dr. Marius Leibold, Dr. Billy Coop, Dr Walther Hainzl, Pierre Strydom and Dr. Paul Turken.

To many of his students and associates, Lere Baale is an inspiring, visionary and resilient leader with passion for entrepreneurship and organisational transformation. He leverages on his rich strategic skills, enterprise architecting and business transformation experience spanning FMCG, telecoms and higher education industries to create and translate visions into reality in order to manage businesses that seek to take advantage of growing opportunities in the economies of Africa and Middle East.

He currently provides leadership as dean/CEO of Business School Netherlands, BSN-Nigeria and also serves as regional director of the Centre for Management and Organisational Effectiveness – CMOE Inc (USA) for countries in Middle East and Africa regions using Howes Consulting Group as a special purpose vehicle for the promotion of the global partners’ integrated consulting solutions in the region.

Lere Baale is an executive vice chairman of Leadership Group and serves on the boards of The Outsource Company Ltd, Allan Woods Ltd and Greenspring Schools. He served on the pioneering Governing Management Board of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and he is a facilitator at Command Staff College, Jaji, Nigeria.

He has over three decades of business transformational experience in leading world class global firms including – Pfizer Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Businesses, BSN & CMOE. At Pfizer, he served as regional director and resiliently led project teams, initiatives, development and implementation of business strategies for rebuilding Pfizer – the biggest global pharmaceutical firm afresh starting from ground zero in Nigeria in 1997 to cover over 32 countries by 2004.

Lere Baale is the first certified Action Learning Coach in ECAWA Region of Africa, an associate professor at Business School, Netherlands, Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Management, a Fellow of National Institute of Marketing, a Distinguished Fellow of the Professional Excellence Foundation, a Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants, a Fellow of Business Process Management Institute, a Fellow of Marketing Foundation, and a member of the Institute of Directors (IoDs).

He has also been given the highest fellowship, honours and awards by several pharmaceutical professional bodies including the West African Post Graduate College of Pharmacy, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria etc. He is on the board of Nigeria-Alumni Association of Haggai Leadership International USA, a charter president of BSN Toastmaster and a member of Ikoyi Club 1938 with passion for Golf, an aspiration to inspire and make positive global impact.

Lere Baale is married to his childhood friend – Margaret Baale, and blessed with two children.