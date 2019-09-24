Cashew Interactive Conference To Unlock Over N50bn Investment Opportunity – Expert

An agriculture expert, Mr Godwin Ochaga said plans have been concluded to hold the first national cashew interactive conference to unlock over N50 billion annual investment opportunity in Nigeria.

Ochaga, who made this known at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said there was a need to harness the huge investment opportunities and value chain in cashew production, in view of efforts by he Federal Government to diversify the economy from oil.

While noting that the conference is aimed at bringing investors and cashew farmers to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that would produce over N50 billion investment annually, he added that participants at the conference would deliberate on strategic roadmap for commercialisation of cashew in Nigeria and its impact on national development and entrepreneurship.

Ochaga who is also the Managing Director of HomeNa Agribusiness Consulting Ltd, said in view of requests by stakeholders to widen the scope of the conference, to capture more inputs, it had been moved from the scheduled date of September 25 to Sept 27, 2019 to a later date, which would be communicated to the public in no distant time.

“The mandate of the first national cashew interactive roundtable is a follow up of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Financing for Development.

“The farmers and off-takers requested the HomeNa Agribusiness Consulting Ltd to organise the meeting at the highest level.

“The conference will consist of interactive roundtable among stakeholders and representatives of government ministries, agencies, extra ministerial departments, civil society organisations, private sector, World Bank and other international development partners.

Ochaga further noted that the conference would address the role of government financing agencies and development partners in the ongoing national discuss on reforming and strengthening the agricultural credit system.

He however said the contributions of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and certification agencies in response to branding and labelling of cashew products for export would be discussed.