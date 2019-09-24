Court Rejects Shekarau’s No Case Submission Over N950m Campaign Funds

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by justice Lewis Allagoa has dismissed Ibrahim Shekarau and two others prayer of a no-case submission on alleged laundering of N950 million campaign funds during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Lewis Allagoa of the federal High court Kano said that he found four prosecution witnesses sufficient and cogent, hence will warrant the accused persons entering the defence.

Counsel to EFCC alleged that a former minister of foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau and Engr. Mansur Ahmad illegally received N950 million from PDP without passing through any reputable financial institution, an offence which EFCC argued, contravenes several sections of the money laundering act.

Justice Allagoa maintained that a case of prima facie has been established against the three defendants.

LEADERSHIP reports that the case was adjourned to the 18th and 19th of November.

Mr. Shekarau alongside former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali; and director-general, Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign in the North West, Mansur Ahmed, are facing a six-count charge of money laundering and unlawful collection of N950 million from former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

EFCC alleged that the funds were diverted in 2015 from the presidential campaign funds of Goodluck Jonathan for the North West.