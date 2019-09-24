Court Remands 2 For Allegedly Kidnapping Housewife

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday, who allegedly abducted a housewife, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Harande Tambaya, 34, and Umaru Abubakar, 35, with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Magistrate O. Enilolobo, who did not take plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Agodi, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the matter until Sept. 30, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendants and others at large, allegedly committed the offence on July 1.

Adegbite alleged that Harande and Umaru, abducted a housewife, Madam Foluke Akinrinde, 35, and demanded for N25 million as ransom.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 3 (1) and (2) and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016. (NAN)