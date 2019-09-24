NEWS
DSS Disowns Fake Twitter Handles
The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has denied the ownership of any official twitter handle, warning the public to beware of the activities of fraudsters.
Reacting to twitter handles, DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya warned the public against these handles and its activities, noting that they do not emanate from the DSS.
Part of the DSS statement read in part: “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles.
“The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.
“These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.
” It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood. The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain”.
“However, a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted,” the statement stated.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
- AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award
- NEWS7 hours ago
RTEAN Elects New National President