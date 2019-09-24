DSS Disowns Fake Twitter Handles

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has denied the ownership of any official twitter handle, warning the public to beware of the activities of fraudsters.

Reacting to twitter handles, DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya warned the public against these handles and its activities, noting that they do not emanate from the DSS.

Part of the DSS statement read in part: “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles.

“The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.

“These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

” It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood. The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain”.

“However, a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted,” the statement stated.