Executive-Legislative Feud: APC Governors Move To Ensure Synergy In Govt

Apparently worried by the constant bickering between the executive and legislative arm of government, Governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have set up a Legislative Programme Steering Committee to mitigate any possibility of a faceoff between the various arms of the government especially in the APC-controlled states.

LEADERSHIP recalls that penultimate week, the governors had equally set up a similar steering committee to advise governors elected on the party’s platform and the federal government on how best to synergise their activities to enhance the delivery of their campaign promises.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee Tuesday in Abuja, Edo state Governor and Deputy Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Mr Godwin Obaseki said the forum has also developed prototype bills to allow APC-controlled states harmonize their policies in the area of security, revenue generation and education.

The legislative programme steering committee is co-chaired by the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Obaseki who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Philip Shuaibu disclosed that, “The Forum has set up Programmes Steering Committees Structured and constituted to provide the required technical services to its member States, one of which is the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee that will primarily provide PGF members with clear and concise contextual recommendations in terms of legal framework governing government processes and decisions.

He said the governors have also agreed to a few common legislative and policy frameworks in APC states through the adoption and implementation of Prototype Bills on Security Trust Fund, Administration and Collection of Revenue and UBE Laws. “Work is currently on going on the fourth – Primary Health care policy framework for the APC states”, he added.

According to him, the PGF Secretariat and the Legislative Advisers to Governors of APC states meet bi-monthly to strategize and review challenges towards domesticating these prototype bills to the peculiar realities of each APC state.

“The Committee monitors on-going government operations, identifies issues suitable for legislative review, gather and evaluate information and recommend course of action to PGF. It is also expected to promote and advocate the interest of the PGF member states regarding laws, regulations, socio-economic policies and other developments that may affect our states and the APC as a whole.

“Further to this, is our recognition of the fact that the Legislature is the backbone of any democracy. No democracy can flourish except, and until its legislature is strong and progressively active. Part of the objectives of the PGF Legislative Programmes therefore, is to ensure cordial relations between our legislatures and those of us operating in the executive arm. Our goal is to develop a good framework of engagement through initiating activities that would enable us to review emerging challenges regularly and based on that seek to manage and regulate all emerging differences such that conflicts between the executive and the legislature at all levels where APC rules are minimised, as these conflicts would only continue to weaken our capacity to meet the expectations of our citizens.

“That does not mean that there would be no disagreements or conflicts any more in the future, because conflicts are inevitable outcomes of politics and political activities, but through the regular engagement and interactions between the Executive and the legislature, we will take steps to ensure that all emerging conflicts are resolved”, he added.

“Therefore, during the era of 2019 – 2023, we will want the work of the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee to focus more on strengthening the capacity of our states to have increased commitment to implement all approved initiatives. This may require more initiatives around issues of peace-building, not just among different stakeholders in our great party, but also among the three arms of government, particularly between the executive and the legislature. This would have to be deliberately and consciously put at the front burner of our priorities in this Committee.

“Beyond proposing peace-building initiatives among stakeholders within the party, we will require that our technical team take closer look at the current national challenge whereby ethno-religious sentiments have made conflicts involving virtually all sections of our society recurring. Combined with challenges of managing electoral disputes, phenomenon of electoral insecurity is on the rise”, he said.