NEWS
FCTA Cautions Staff Against Delays Of Files
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned staff of its secretariats, departments and agencies (SDAs), against delays on files and for refusing to turn up on scheduled dates for the inspection of their projects.
The director, Department Of Monitoring And Inspection, (DMI), TpL Olawale Labiyi, who gave the warning in his office yesterday, revealed that he has directed his staff to write letters of reminder to the affected SDAs to do the needful.
He warned that he would not hesitate to inform the FCT permanent secretary and FCT minister if the affected SDAs continue to fail in their responsibilities, noting that a particular department has refused to turn up for project inspection since May, 2019.
The director stated that the department is not out to witch-hunt anybody, but executing its functions in line with the mandate of the administration.
“Our work is to ensure projects are executed in line with world best practices and to ensure that the administration is not short changed in the execution of contracts, as well as deliver excellent services to the public.”
He reiterated the FCT minister’s commitment to effective service delivery, just as he enjoined agencies to collaborate and cooperate with the department to make FCT a tourist and business destination.
