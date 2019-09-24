BUSINESS
FG, China To Tighten Regulations Against Wildlife Crimes
The federal government has promised to tighten regulations against illegal trade in endangered species of wildlife.Director-general of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof Aliyu Jauro, stated this in Abuja when he received a team from the Anti-Smuggling Bureau (ASB) of General Administration of China Customs (GACC) and Economics Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Public Security China led by Sun Zhijie, in his office.
Jauro noted that NESREA has developed and operationalised regulations to control the International trade in endangered species, which was highly commended by the CITES secretariat.
He listed the directive as the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) regulations S.I. No.16, adding that it was ranked as Category 1 by the CITES secretariat.
The DG stated that the agency also facilitated the establishment of inter-agency committee on CITES enforcement, comprising all regulatory agencies in Nigeria, saying that collaboration with other agencies to combat wildlife crimes was in progress.
He expressed concern that several Chinese nationals had been implicated in the illicit trade, noting that Nigeria’s partnership with China would end illicit wildlife crime.
On his part, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Sun Zhijie, hinted that the essence of the visit was to work out modalities with the Nigerian government to end transnational wildlife crimes.
He pointed out that China has strict laws against illegal trade and its officials were capable of ending the menace.
NESREA is the designated enforcement authority for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of wild fauna and flora in Nigeria.
Nigeria domesticated the convention through the enactment of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 1985, which has been reviewed.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
-
METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award
-
NEWS7 hours ago
RTEAN Elects New National President