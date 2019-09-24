Fire Guts Unity Bank Head Office Building

Fire broke out at the head office of Unity Bank located on Ahmed Onibudo area of Victoria Island in Lagos, in the early hours of yesterday. The bank had moved into the new building in January 2016.

Although the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the bank in a statement said it had affected only the third floor of the building, housing a tenant. Videos on social media showed parts of the building on fire with the flames spreading to at least three floors.

A statement released on the official twitter page of the bank read, “We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our head office building early this morning. The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and brought the situation under control.

“The fire which started from the third floor of the building occupied by a tenant has been fully extinguished preliminary investigations show that the damage is localised to this floor.“Consistent with our business continuity framework, critical staff have been relocated to approved off-site locations and our operations are not in anyway affected. Consequently, customers have unfettered access to their accounts through our electronic channels and branches.

“While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident. From current observations, however, the banking hall and other strategic business areas were not affected. Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated as it unfolds.”