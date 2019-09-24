Gbagyi Natives Hail PMB’s Victory At The Tribunal 

Gbagyi ethnic group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT), just as they applauded members of the tribunal for executing their responsibilities without fear or favour.

The Sarkin Yakin Durumi, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Elder John Bawa, in a congratulatory message on behalf of the ethnic group, commended the tribunal’s verdict affirming the president’s victory in the 2019 presidential polls.

Bawa, who is a former president of National Gbagyi Council and presently the FCT coordinator, National Committee for APC Progressives Group described the judiciary as the last hope for the people, adding that it has again proven itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“We sincerely congratulate President Buhari on his victory at the tribunal. We had no doubt that Buhari will be victorious at the tribunal, considering the massive support he garnered during and after the presidential election.

We also congratulate the Nigerian judiciary for living up to the expectations of Nigerians, by ensuring that the right thing was done. We are convinced that with this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in Nigeria.”

The group also used the opportunity to appeal to President Buhari to consider the plight of indigenes of Abuja, by ensuring that the natives are given relevance in the affairs of governance, mostly in the FCT.

Recall that the presidential election tribunal had last week dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.