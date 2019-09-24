Gov. Ayade,CRHA Speaker Charge Youth  Emulation Of UN Peace Ambassador Award 

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State and the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly CRHA Hon. Jonas Eteng Williams has charged youths in the state to emulate the virtues of The Peoples Democratic (PDP) stalwart, Mr. Ojong Agbor, for adding another feather to his cap after bagging the United Nations UN Peace Ambassador award.

Ayade gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen in Calabar yesterday after a stalwart of the PDP bagged the UN ambassadorial award of honor.

The Governor charged the recipient of the award not to relent in his quest in ensuring that peace and tranquility continue to reign among individuals who may disagree with one another perhaps because they have diverse opinions.

“This is why it is said that a child who washes his hands clean would always dine with kings, that you are yet to be honored by Government of Cross River State with any award of Honor doesn’t mean that you are not doing something towards development of peace in the state”.

“We thank God for you that a higher organization found had you worthy in your strides towards peace promotion in the state”. The Governor stated.

Ayade who was being represented by the Secretary to State Government, Barr. Tina Banku Agbor charged the recipient of the UN award not to relent in his effort to promote peace and selfless service to mankind.

Also speaking on the issue, is the Cross River State Director of Positive Livelihood Award Centre (POLAC),Dr.Effiom Henshaw urged the recipient of the award to be steadfast in leading by example and ensure that there is peace wherever he finds himself.

The State Director stated that Agbor’s award was in recognition of his outstanding role in mentoring the younger generation, simplicity in service, humility and peace mediator in the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jonas Eteng Williams averred that the award is well deserved stressing that Agbor is one crossriverian who has tremendously work towards the development of the state through peaceful engagements with various stakeholders to foster peace in the state.

Jonah-Williams, stressed that Agbor’s simplicity and uprightness were those attributes which has earned the recipient more admirers.

Earlier, the State Director of POLAC, stated that Agbor’s award was in recognition of his outstanding role in mentoring the younger generation, simplicity in service, humility and peace mediator in the state.

Responding, Agbor, who is popularly called ‘Cabal Chairman’ by his associates in the state, thanked the UN and POLAC for the honour.

He assured them that the award will spur him to foster peaceful negotiations especially during conflict in the state.