NEWS
Gov Okowa Urges FG To Re-assess 20-year-old Roads
Delta Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the Federal Government to re-assess all roads constructed over 20 years ago with a view to reconstructing failed ones.
He made the call on Sunday while inspecting ongoing work on failed portions of Warri-Benin highway being reconstructed by the state government.
The governor said that many federal roads across the country were aging and that the Federal Government should do a total reassessment of such roads and intervene promptly.
According to him, if the Federal Government fails to act fast, I am afraid we are going to be overwhelmed one day by the magnitude of failed roads.
Okowa, who was conducted round the failed areas of the road by the Commissioner for Works, Mr James Auguye, told newsmen that his administration was intervening on deplorable federal roads because they were critical infrastructure for the socio-economic development.
He said, “we are very much aware that this is a federal road. We complained to the Federal Government but they said it was not in the budget, and gave us the approval to intervene.
“This road and others are very important, especially to our people who are road users.
“It was not passable before now, but you can see that within a period of one week, the contractor handling the project has opened one side of the road.”
Gov. Okowa explained that he would approach the House of Assembly for the funds through a supplementary budget as the roads intervention was an emergency
Aside Benin-Warri highway, the state government is also rehabilitating failed sections of Benin-Onitsha road, especially at the Asaba end of River Niger Bridge and Agbor-Abraka-Eku road.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had told the media on Tuesday that the intervention on the roads would cost over N1 billion.
Okowa explained that he would approach the House of Assembly for the funds through a supplementary budget as the roads intervention was an emergency.
MOST READ
NEWS3 mins ago
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
NEWS12 mins ago
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
NEWS17 mins ago
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
NEWS41 mins ago
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
NEWS44 mins ago
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
NEWS51 mins ago
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
NEWS58 mins ago
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget