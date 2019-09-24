Gunmen Kidnap 27 In Kaduna, Osun

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, yesterday, kidnapped 27 persons in Kaduna and Osun states.

In Kaduna, no fewer than thirteen persons have been kidnapped in two villages along Kaduna – Abuja highway on 21st and 23rd September respectively.

A source from the affected communities said that seven person’s were kidnapped at Begiwa Kaso on the 21/9/2019 while another six persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday (23/9/2019) at Dutse, all in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to the source who preferred anonymity, the heavily armed men stormed the respective villages along the Kaduna- Abuja highway, shot sporadically and thereafter whisked away the victims to an unknown destination.

He said the victims are still in the abductors custody and no ransom has been placed for their release yet.

Residents of the affected villages have continued to live in fear of possible return of the armed men since the incidence.

He therefore called on government to come to their aid and provide adequate security on the Kaduna highway, to address the renewed kidnapping activities and other forms of criminality on the highway.

When the Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Yakubu Sabo was called on his mobile phone for reaction, he did not pick his calls neither did he return the missed calls as at the time of filing the report.Meanwhile, bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have reportedly kidnapped 18 passengers along Otan/Imesi-Ile road in Osun.

Some passengers including the driver of a commercial 18- seater bus, were reportedly abducted along Otan/Imesi Ile road in the state by the suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the kidnapping was carried out following a tip-off from one of the occupants in the bus, who disguised as a passenger.

The driver and occupants of the commercial bus, who were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja, were kidnapped by the bandits at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle/Imesile expressway on Sunday night.

The passengers were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts were yet to made with the family members of the victims.

Confirming the kidnapping with NAN in a telephone interview, the Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro, said the total number of the victims could not be ascertained yet.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people, who were kidnapped until we get feedback from our officers.

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Odoro said.

The PPRO, however, in a text message later sent to NAN, confirmed that four of the victims had been rescued as at the time of filing in this report.

Odoro called on the people of the state to promptly report any suspected movement to the police.