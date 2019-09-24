WORLD
Harry, Meghan Celebrate National Heritage Day In South Africa
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will spend the day in windy Cape Town on Tuesday visiting children’s outreach projects and historical sites on the second day of their 10-day visit to southern Africa.
Their first stop on South Africa’s Heritage Day will be Monwabisi Beach near the impoverished and violence-ridden township of Khayelitsha, where children are being taught to surf as a form of therapy.
They will then visit The Lunchbox Fund, one of the beneficiaries of donations made to mark the birth of their son, 4-month-old Archie, who is yet to be spotted around town with his parents.
In the afternoon, the royal couple will visit the Bo-Kaap, a South African heritage protection site, at the foot of Signal Hill near Table Mountain, which has been the home to generations of so-called Cape Malay people – originally slaves brought to the country from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Heritage Day is a public holiday held on Sept. 24 every year and aims to celebrate and foster a better understanding of the myriad cultures that make up South African society.
After three days together in Cape Town, Meghan will stay in South Africa and Harry will travel to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, where he plans to plant trees in a natural reserve, witness an anti-poaching exercise and visit HIV/AIDS projects, including projects visited by his late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry will reunite with Meghan in South Africa on Oct. 1, one day before they wrap up their trip in Johannesburg. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget