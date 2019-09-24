Hisbah Destroys 196, 400 Bottles Of Beer In Kano

Kano state Hisbah board has destroyed about 196, 400 bottles of beer in an effort to discourage what is unlawful in the state.

Speaking shortly after flagging off the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa local government area, Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said Islam strongly condemned the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants that are capable of distorting the mental capability of human beings.

”Our Islamic scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands together in the crusade against such social vices because issues of alcoholic consumption is not only unIslamic but even Christianity prohibits it at all levels”.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, assured that all other Shari’a agencies in the state would enjoy similar support, to enable them discharge their mandate of ridding the society of alcoholic drinks because it negates our culture and tradition as well as religious values.

He said ”This government of Ganduje is Shari’a compliant. We will continue to support the Hisbah board more especially as we witnessed the launching of new Commanders throughout the 44 local government areas of the state”.

Ganduje therefore implored the residents to support the officials of the Hisbah board, pointing out that” giving them all the support to discharge their duties will not only promote their work, but would ensure that our society becomes free from evil vices and moral and social decadence “.

In his remarks, the Commander-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Sheik Haroon Muhammad Sani said that the board had succeeded in preventing the selling and drinking of alcohol under the provision of Penal Court, section (401) of 2013 Shari’a law of Kano state.

According to him, the board has obtained a court order under this section, to destroy over 12 trucks of alcohol after confiscating them while trying to smuggle them into the state.

”It is against this backdrop that I call upon the suppliers and the consumers of alcohol to shun from this act as Hisbah board will not relent in its effort to fish out the perpetrators and take them to court at any given time for prosecution” he assured.

Earlier, the assistant commander general of Hisbah board, Mallam Idris M. Umar quoted several verses from the glorious Qur’an that prohibits the selling and drinking of alcohol as well as it’s implication to humans.