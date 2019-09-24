Illicit Drugs: NSCDC Parade 3 Suspects In Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna in her efforts to reduce increasing incidence of illicit drugs consumption in Kaduna State has arrested and paraded three suspects who have been handed over to NDLEA for further investigation and appropriate sanctions.

The suspects gave their names as Shafiyu Lawal, 28 years, Zaharadeen Yakubu and Aminu Isa, 25 years.

The Kaduna State Commandant of the corps, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma who earlier before parading the suspects interacted with newsmen under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna council led by its Secretary Comrade John Femi Adi, expressed worries on the menace stating that in spite of measures put in place by government and relevant agencies, some saboteurs still indulge in the crime unabated.

The Commandant who called on parents and guardians to ensure good upbringing of their children and wards also expressed optimism that with continuous efforts, the menace will become a thing of the past one day.

According to the commandant, the offence for which the suspects were arrested as he said violates Section 268 of the Penal Code which prohibits sale of illicit drinks or banned substance in the state.

He said, interrogation reveals that the suspects have been indulging in the illicit act for about four to eight years around Makera in Kawo area, Kaduna-North LGA.

They suspects were arrested by members of Civil Joint Taskforce on 22nd September, 2019 and handed over to the corps with exhibits such as Tramadol, Axzol 5, Valinex 5, and Diazapam.

While the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps restates her commitment to rid the state of crimes, the Commandant further called on law abiding and good people of the state to furnish her with timely and useful information that would help the command better and more efficient services.