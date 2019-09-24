Imo Guber Judgement: Uzodimma Urges Supporters To Be Calm

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Imo State in the last general elections, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has urged his supporters to remain calm over last Saturday’s judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal which threw out his petition against the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday Uzodimma said his supporters should not despair but should be confident that Justice will be served at the end of the day.

He said, “I know that the tunnel that leads to Justice can sometimes be tortuous and daunting but I am confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel. So do not despair but look upto the future with assurance of victory ” he told them

The tribunal in giving its judgement against Uzodimma’s petition had argued, among other things, that the results from the 388 polling units which APC won were not tendered by the polling unit agents, they were therefore of no probative value and were merely heresay evidence.

But Uzodimma added that all the parties, including INEC, agreed at the tribunal that elections were held in the 388 units which were free and fair.

The APC candidate further said that INEC excluded the same results at the local government areas collation centres, noting that the question of unit agents tendering the results could not have arisen when there was no dispute about elections in the units.

Uzodimma said he was sure that there was a miscarriage of Justice by the tribunal and assured that necessary steps will be taken to address same.

He added “My team of lawyers are studying the judgement and will soon advise me on the next line of action. The tribunal in its wisdom may have ruled against our petition but the good news is that that the tribunal is only the court of first instance. There are still higher judicial steps to seek redress and ensure that Justice is served in the interests of our dear state “