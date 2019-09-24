Infrastructure Gap: IFC, W/Bank Reaffirm Support For Nigeria

The World Bank vice president for Africa, Hafez Ghanem, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC)’s vice president for the Middle-East and Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, and IFC vice president for economics and private sector development, Hans Peter Lankes, concluded a visit in Nigeria to discuss how the World Bank Group can help the country leverage private and public investments and expertise for inclusive growth.

This new approach to mobilise development financing was presented during a workshop with key business leaders and policy makers, the World Bank said in a statement yesterday.

Under this approach, the World Bank Group’s institutions work together to mobilise a range of financing solutions – both private and public – for projects in developing countries. This helps expand funding options for low and middle-income countries and enables them to benefit from global best practices and expertise.

“We looked at the infrastructure needs of countries including Nigeria and believe we can leverage government resources and The Word Bank Group with private sector to bridge the gaps. We have supported and seen success in transport, energy and power sectors using public private partnership models. The Azura power project is an example of how we have attracted private sector investment in the power sector. We are happy to work with the Government of Nigeria on power sector reforms, which will create a better environment to attract more private sector financing,” said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank vice president for Africa.

“The financing needs of developing countries often surpass their own budgets and available donor funding. Private sector resources and expertise can go a long way in bridging the gap. In Sub-Saharan Africa, we are increasingly seeing the private sector design sustainable business models that are creating jobs and lifting people out of poverty,” said IFC’s vice president for the Middle-East and Africa, Sérgio Pimenta.

Nigeria faces a $100 billion annual investment gap in infrastructure according to the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP). Participants at the workshop discussed how to crowd in private sector financing to solve Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit; identified the reforms needed to support Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and developed an action plan to generate future PPPs.

The World Bank Group delegation also met with senior government officials including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The World Bank’s portfolio in Nigeria totals $11 billion invested across all sectors, while IFC’s portfolio stands at over $1 billion in sectors including manufacturing, financial services and infrastructure.