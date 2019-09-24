Innovation Is Cardinal To Civil Service Growth – Ag HoS

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said that for the civil service to experience rapid development, it needs to embrace Innovative Technology in service delivery.

Yemi-Esan who said this in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of a two day Massachusetts Institute of Technology Training Programme on Radical Innovation, held at the Central Bank of Nigeria International Training Institute in Abuja, yesterday, also called on civil servants to rise up to the occasion and recognise the role innovation plays as a catalyst for positive change and development in any economy.

She said the urgent need to embrace innovation in the public sector can further be appreciated when one puts in retrospect the rapid pace with which innovative technologies are being proliferated, deployed in private sector administration and which most organizations have leveraged to enhance their efficiency, transparency as well as performances and fortunes.

While revealing that the two day training is expected to educate selected civil servants to identify and evaluate innovation as well as understand the different ways to establish innovation groups, culture and innovation session within the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, the number public servant said:

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation organized this training with the aim of equipping participants with requisite skills and knowledge to drive innovation in the public sector. Accordingly, the training programme is expected to expose participants to some of the salient features of contemporary innovation and to lay out the philosophy, tools, procedures, and incentives that organizations especially those in the Public Sector can adapt to drive innovahon”.

“In addition, it is relevant to note that this initiative under the Federal Civil Service 20] 7-2020 Strategy Plan which is in sync with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is further aimed at cutting cost of governance and increasing revenue while providing social goods and services. Other benefits accruable from driving innovation in the service include improved speed and quality of services as well as the provision of better, cheaper and more accessible services in the Public Sector”, she said.