NEWS
Insecurity: Army Trains Mid Career Officers On Combat Proficiency
The Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison has commenced training of mid career officers on combat proficiency to savage security challenges.
The Army Headquarters Combat Proficiency Competition is designed to train mid career officers from AHQ departments, formations and units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Director Transformation Army Headquarters Garrison Brig Gen Adekunle Adetayo in his opening remarks said the exercise is timely now that the country is faced with various security challenges which demand that personnel are physically fit and highly proficient in the discharge of combat duties.
He noted that the Nigerian society looks up to the military to savage the security challenges which can only be done through professionalism borne out of regular exercises and training.
He said the regular training of personnel of the AH Garrison is to enhance performance to effectively protect the territory against aggression.
Brig Gen Adetayo restated that the competition was to refresh junior officers knowledge on command responsibility in preparation for future operations.
He therefore urged all Army Head Quarters department heads to make the training a priority.
“I’m particularly happy that mid career officers are the beneficiaries of this training exercise. This development could not have come at a better time, than now that the country is faced with daunting security challenges which demand that personnel are physically fit and highly proficient in the discharge of their combat duties.
“I must say that the Nigerian society at large looks up to the military to savage the security challenges which can only be surmounted through professionalism borne out of adequate regular exercises such as this,” he said
Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chief of Staff Army Headquarters Garrison Brig Gen Hilary Mabeoku noted that the exercise aims to prepare the officers to be professionally ready for combat duties when the need arises.
He said the competition is also to test the physical and mental wellbeing of the young officers in addition to improving their professional competent.
Activities for the exercise include point to point, map reading,weapon handling and obstacle crossing.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget