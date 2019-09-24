Insecurity: Army Trains Mid Career Officers On Combat Proficiency

The Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison has commenced training of mid career officers on combat proficiency to savage security challenges.

The Army Headquarters Combat Proficiency Competition is designed to train mid career officers from AHQ departments, formations and units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director Transformation Army Headquarters Garrison Brig Gen Adekunle Adetayo in his opening remarks said the exercise is timely now that the country is faced with various security challenges which demand that personnel are physically fit and highly proficient in the discharge of combat duties.

He noted that the Nigerian society looks up to the military to savage the security challenges which can only be done through professionalism borne out of regular exercises and training.

He said the regular training of personnel of the AH Garrison is to enhance performance to effectively protect the territory against aggression.

Brig Gen Adetayo restated that the competition was to refresh junior officers knowledge on command responsibility in preparation for future operations.

He therefore urged all Army Head Quarters department heads to make the training a priority.

“I’m particularly happy that mid career officers are the beneficiaries of this training exercise. This development could not have come at a better time, than now that the country is faced with daunting security challenges which demand that personnel are physically fit and highly proficient in the discharge of their combat duties.

“I must say that the Nigerian society at large looks up to the military to savage the security challenges which can only be surmounted through professionalism borne out of adequate regular exercises such as this,” he said

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chief of Staff Army Headquarters Garrison Brig Gen Hilary Mabeoku noted that the exercise aims to prepare the officers to be professionally ready for combat duties when the need arises.

He said the competition is also to test the physical and mental wellbeing of the young officers in addition to improving their professional competent.

Activities for the exercise include point to point, map reading,weapon handling and obstacle crossing.