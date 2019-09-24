Institute Of Directors To Discuss AfCFTA In Abuja Thursday

The Institute of Directors (IoD) will on Thursday hold a special session on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as the commencement of its operation approaches.

The chairman, national organising committee of the annual directors’ conference 2019, Alhaji Lamis Dikko, disclosed this yesterday when he led a delegation of the IoD to meet with the management of LEADERSHIP Group in Abuja.

He expressed concern over the lack of preparation on the part of Nigeria for the take-off of the agreement.

According to him, Nigerian businesses and individuals do not have the average knowledge of the initiative, adding that there was need to educate the citizens on the challenges and opportunities in the agreement for them to understand and better prepare for its implementation.

By way of intervention, Dikko said that this year’s directors’ conference will focus on Continental Free Trade Area “to make sure that we bring it to the forefront of discussions so that people can understand the opportunities for every Nigerian business and every Nigerian in this Free Trade Area Agreement.

“Unfortunately, this thing is going to take off soon. Typically as Nigerians, we are not ready. Not only are we not ready, we don’t even understand what it is,” he said.

Dikko said that the institute decided to change track from corporate governance focus of the past years to topical issues in line with theme of the annual conference.

He stated “that way, the interest will be larger and there will be enlightenment on topical issues to the wider Nigerian community.”

While congratulating the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah and his staff for building an institution that has become a national icon, Dikko solicited the partnership of the media house in the coverage of the event.

“One in every six Africans is a Nigerian. So, we are the biggest beneficiaries of this Free Trade Area Agreement. Really, more than 20 per cent of the beneficiaries of this are Nigerians. That’s a significant number for us to bring it to the fore of discussions,” he added.

He said that LEADERSHIP Newspaper is one of the companies that have a key role to play to bring the issue to the forefront of discussion.

In his response, Nda-Isaiah harped on the need for Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunities in the continental trade agreement to drive itself to the position of a super power nation.

“If we do not prepare for it and force ourselves to do certain things we will not even benefit. AGOA came and we didn’t even know it existed, while other countries benefited from it.

“This one, we can’t joke with it because it will be too dangerous. All of us have to sit up. This is a very big opportunity to be the super power we are supposed to be since. It’s also something that if we messed up with, we are going to be messed up for life because serious countries are taking advantage of it,” he said.

He pledged the organisation’s support for the conference and extoled the team leader for believing in LEADERSHIP Newspaper right from its inception. “We are going to support you all the way. I also hope other stakeholders know how serious this is,” he said.