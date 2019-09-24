NEWS
IPC Reconstitutes Governing Board
International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos has announced the reconstitution of its Governing Board, as the organisation prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of its establishment in October 1999.
The announcement was contained in a statement by the executive director and secretary to the Board, Mr Lanre Arogundade, at the end of the organisation’s board meeting and annual staff/management retreat in Lagos on September 20 and 21, 2019.
Arogundade said the three new members of the Board which include a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Ms Victoria Ibanga, a seasoned news anchor, producer, presenter and media trainer, Mrs Funke-Treasure Durodola and a former Vice President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye bring its total number to six.
According to Arogundade, both Mr Edetaen Ojo and Mr Wale Adeoye retain their positions on the Board as chairman and member respectively, while Senator Babafemi Ojudu, journalist, human rights activist and one of the founding Editors of The News Magazine and Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs, voluntarily stepped down as a member on the account of his current political engagements.
On the appointment, he stated that, “The scholarly, intellectual, professional and gender diversity of the new Board demonstrates the commitment and readiness of IPC to continue to deliver on its mandate as Nigeria’s leading media development and press freedom organisation”, Mr. Arogundade said.
“We are also sure that given their vast experience and commitment to media professionalism, the board members will add value to our work in the areas of capacity building, media monitoring, campaigns, advocacy, networking and partnerships to advance the course of media freedom, media independence, safety of journalists and enhance the role of the media in development and democratic governance”, he added.
According to him, the board members would be publicly presented during the forthcoming public lecture and airing of a documentary as part of a series of activities to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of IPC, the details of which will be announced soon.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
-
METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award
-
NEWS7 hours ago
RTEAN Elects New National President