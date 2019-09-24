Kebbi Approves New Minimum Wage For State Workers.

The Kebbi State Government has approved new minimum wage of N30,000 to state workers with effect from 2019.

The Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, made this known to pressmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the Government will commence the payment of the new wage in the next 4 days

“In line with signing of the new minimum wage legislation by President Muhammadu Buhari, and cognisance of Kebbi Government commitment to workers welfare, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved for the immediate payment of minimum wage of N30,000 to the state civil servants with effect from Sept. 2019,” he said.

He said the implementation was sequel to the consultation with members of Kebbi State House of Assembly, leaders of labour unions and relevant government agencies.

“In spite of the resource constraint, the state government has decided to implement the new minimum wage,”he said.

According to him, no employee of the state government shall receive less than N30,000.

Yauri added that other employees would also receive the same wage as agreed upon the consequential increase of the allowances in line with the guidelines.

He however said local government areas were encouraged to take steps to improve their revenue base so as to implement the new minimum wage.

“Local government councils are encouraged to review their revenue profiles and take steps to implement the new minimum wage legislation immediately,” the secretary said.