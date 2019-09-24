Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Ibadan ‘Save A Life Summit

Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will be the Special Guests of Honour at the National Rescue Summit on “Save A Life, Rescue Where You Are” in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde is expected to declare the summit open.

The Commandant, Road Accident Information and Rescue Organization (RAIRO) General Bamgboye Okanlawon, in a statement made available to journalists said that Prince Fidelis Nnamdi, Executive Director, Accident Prevention and Rescue Initiative, Abuja will deliver a keynote address.

The summit, he said will hold at Large Lecture Theatre (LLT) Hall, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan by 10 am.

The summit, which titled “Save A Life, Rescue Where You Are” is to address carnage on the roads and safety consciousness among road users in the country.

He stated that the summit will be attended by heads of security and rescue operatives in Nigeria, including Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, Abdullahi Gana; Federal Road Safety Corp, Boboye Oyeyemi; Fire Service, Liman Ibrahim and Chief Medical Director, University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo and other relevant stakeholders in the country.

He reiterated that focus of the summit was to proffer solutions to myriad problems of harassment and intimidation facing voluntary rescue officers in Nigeria are addressed.

Okanlawon said the summit is expected to bring about recommendations that will be forwarded to the National Assembly as a bill, ‘Good Samaritan Bill’ targeting to encourage many Nigerian citizens who have the will to assist victims of road accidents.