Messi Crowned World Best Player For Record 6th Time

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player at this year’s award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize.

Messi sealed the victory by leading Barcelona to yet another La Liga title last campaign, his 10th since breaking through with the club.

He fired 51 goals across 50 appearances for the Catalan side, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.

Mesi also claimed the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time after netting 36 league goals, also registering 13 assists to lead La Liga.

The Argentinian star earned the award, previously the FIFA Ballon d’Or, for a record sixth time, breaking his tie atop the ranks with Ronaldo.

Messi had previously won the award four consecutive times from 2009-12 before picking up his fifth in 2015.

Ronaldo had edged him to the award in 2016 and 2017 before last year’s winner, Luka Modric, was recognized off the back of a Champions League title and a World Cup final appearance.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the men’s coach of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan.

Klopp, 52, was one of three Premier League bosses to be nominated for the award, alongside Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool beat Spurs in the Champions League final in June and came second in the Premier League in 2018-19.

The Reds have also won all six league matches at the start of 2019-20.

“It is great, nobody expected this 20, 10, five, four years ago that I would be standing here,” said Klopp.

“We know what an incredible job you [Mauricio Pochettino] did and what Pep did. I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC.

“To the owners thank you, they gave me an incredible team. I have to thank my team – as a coach you can only be as good as your team is. I’m really proud of being manager of such an incredible bunch of players.

“This is an individual prize, I don’t 100% understand individual prizes, I’m here for a lot of people.”

In accepting the award, Klopp announced that he is joining the Common Goal initiative set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. It means the Reds boss will donate 1% of his salary to the charity, which pledges to “generate social change and improve lives”.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was also a winner as he took the best