N1tn Debt : Reps Threaten To Deny NNDC Funds In 2020 Budget

The House of Representatives has warned that it would not appropriate funds for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 2020 budget should the commission not offset the N1 trillion debt it owing contractors.

The chairman, ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on NDDC, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, handed down the warning at the ongoing investigative hearing on abandoned projects, yesterday in Abuja.

The committee revealed that virtually all contactors who had executed projects in the Niger Delta region for the development of the area are still being owed by the commission.

Some contractors who made presentations at the hearing, denounced the agency saying that is currently owing a debt profile of one Trillion Naira in the projects that had been executed in the nine NDDC states.

Ossai noted that from the documents submitted to the committee many of these contractors had completed their jobs and are still being owed for so long after they executed jobs for the agency.

He said: “for contractors who have finished their jobs and ‘ve not been paid, we are going to use our powers to ensure that provisions are made in the next budget for such otherwise we may not pass it”.

A contractor, Amb Fubara Blessing who told the committee that so much money had been voted for NDDC but non of the contractors had been paid by the agency.

He advised the committee to ensure that it blocked all loopholes that had been identified in the payment system to ensure that no comtractor is paid a dime by the agency until all contracts awarded by it is completed.

Other contractors noted that most most of the contactors don’t go to the site despite having been mobilised for the jobs.

The chief executive officer of Emeni of Atom Global Contractors Ltd, James Oghogho, lamented marginalization of female contractors by the agency despite having qualifications to execute them.

The hearing was adjourned to Wednesday September 25, 2019 for more contractors to appear and give more testimonies to committee.