NGE Chairman Egbemode, Akande Others Make Osun Commissioners List

The Chairman, Nigeria Guild of Editors and Managing Director, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs Olufunke Egbemode, three ex-commissioners. Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Oluremi Omowaye, and Bola Oyebamiji were among the 35 Commissioners, Special Advisers nominees sent to Osun State House of Assembly by the governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

While some Special Advisers in the defunct Aregbesola led administration were on the list, the alliance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) also reflected with the inclusion of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party Yemi Lawal Azeez and Taiwo Akeju, the Publicity Secretary of the party.

Reading the names of the nominees on the floor of Osun State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye said the House will do justice to the list.

He noted that the nominees would be screened and made to appear before the House to prove their worth.

Those on the list also includes: Adebisi Obawale, Ibitoye Felix, Sola Oladepo, Ajisefini Abiodun, Muminu Adekunle, Ogunfolaju Sola Oyehan, Oladimeji Olanubi, Agunbiade Nathaniel, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, Olaonipekun Henry, Adeleke Adebayo, Olamiju Olasiji, Yinusa Olalekan.

Others include: Jamiu Olawumi, Akande Oluwafemi, Olumide Babatunde Olawale, Olaniyan Hussein, Adeosun Rasaq, Badmus Rahmon Lekan, Bakare Akande, Giwa Lateefat, Tadese Raheem, Adewole Adedayo, Lawal Tajudeen, Babalola Idiat, Kolajo Aderemi, Kareem Akande, Oyegbile Rufus and Olaboopo Olubukola

It would be recalled that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was inaugurated on the 27th of November, 2018.