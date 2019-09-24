NGO Trains 120 Youths In Skills Acquisition

An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Greenhills Global Peace Forum, has given free training on various skills acquisition programme, to about 120 youths in Kpeyegi community, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Some of the various skills acquired by the youths during the training include, fashion design, bead making, shoe making, soap making, Izal making, including other skills.

Speaking during a one-day peace seminar/skills acquisition programme for trainees in Kpeyegi community at the weekend, coordinator of the NGO, Mr. Raphael Obasiuba, explained that ceremony was meant to coincide with the 2019 International Peace Day.

Obasiuba also explained that the NGO, while teaching the youths to maintain the peace, also decided to train them on skills acquisition so as to take them away from the streets and for them to have something meaningful for their economic development.

“The 21st September of every year is being marked out for the celebration of peace, worldwide. So as a peace-based NGO, we decided to teach the youths and women of Kpeyegi community what peace is all about.

It is not all about teaching them about peace alone, we also teach them skills acquisition, so as to take them away from the streets and give them something meaningful for their economic development.”

He added that the youth trainees were picked through the help of the traditional rulers in the community, adding that the target of the NGO is to train about 250 youths in the community.

Also speaking, one of the guest speakers, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosy King, noted that peace is a concept of societal friendship and harmony, in the absent of violence.

Kings, who is a pastor of Prevailing Prayer Women Ministry, Karu-Abuja, commended residents of Kpeyegi community for being peaceful and accommodative to everybody in the area.

She urged residents of the community to continue to live in peace with one another, adding that there can never be any meaningful development in any society where peace is lacking.