NPA Set To Approve Multi-billion Naira Badagry Deep Seaport Project

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, said the Authority was awaiting response from the promoters of the multi-billion naira Badagry Deep Sea Port to enable it conclude on the final outline business case for the project.

She pointed out that the maritime industry was becoming more increasingly disposed to patronising deep sea ports which allow for big vessels and aid economies of scale, adding that Nigeria would only assure its future market share in the industry with the development of deep sea ports.

While noting that the Onne Port currently functions at full capacity, the NPA managing director informed that the NPA has granted all requisite approvals for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port for which development has started.

She disclosed this while hosting members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ports and Habours. The NPA boss added that management was working assiduously with all relevant stakeholders towards tackling the challenges that hamper patronage of the ports.

Hadiza Bala Usman, said NPA has identified insecurity on the waterways, shallow depths which hinder the movement of big vessels, as well as the problems of poor access roads and poor rail linkage as issues militating against the eastern ports.

According to a statement by the general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Engr. Adams Jatto, said there was an approval of the contract by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last year and dredging completed on moving the Warri channel draft to 7.5metres , while consultants had been engaged to advise on the level of investments needed to improve the infrastructural capacity of the port in Port Harcourt.

On security, the managing director explained that the NPA was purchasing patrol boats and working with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Port Police Command to combat crimes on the nation’s waterways and assured that progress was being made on this front.

Concerning port access roads nationwide, Bala Usman, explained that the NPA has drawn a basket of such roads across the country and written to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing about the need to prioritise the rehabilitation of these roads.

She noted that the ministry has commenced implementation of this process with the recent award of the construction of Ikom Bridge, which is a key road connecting Cross River State to the north eastern part of the country and expressed optimism that these steps would provide better linkages to the hinterland and attract more business to the eastern ports.

Also speaking, chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Buba Yakub, had earlier explained that the committee was on a fact finding mission on reasons why the eastern ports were not working as optimally as the western ports and how much that affects national development.

Yakub noted that this assignment would take his committee round all the ports and at the end of the day, generate a blueprint that would improve patronage at the eastern ports and prevent agitations from host communities.