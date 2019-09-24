Ogun RTEAN Denies Chasing Disloyal Members Out Of Parks 

Leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN),one of the transportation unions in Ogun state on Tuesday, distanced itself from the allegation of chasing away disloyal members of the association from operating at the government approved motor parks across the state.

One of the leaders of RTEAN in the state, Oluomo Akibu Titilayo who spoke with journalists yesterday in Ijebu – Ode area of the state, said his union has not stop any of its legitimate members from plying its trade in the transport business across the state.

Titilayo, who is popularly referred to as “Efele” was obviously reacting to actions of some “dissident” transporters who earlier staged a protest to the Police Area Command’s office in Ijebu-Ode on Monday, where they alleged that they were barred from operating from the parks.

Led by one Comrade Salisu Alao, LEADERSHIP recalled that some aggrieved members of RTEAN had on Monday, besieged the Igbeba Police Area Command in Ijebu Ode local government, where they claimed that Efele and his boys barred them from partaking in the transport union’s activities from the parks.

But in a swift reaction to the development, Efele explained that RTEAN had provided the needed ambience for its members to trade in all the parks across the state, stressing that his union has “been friendly and accommodating” since the advent of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administrative in the state.

“We operate a process where genuine complaint from members are lodged and addressed. The leadership of the union will thereafter look into it in a way to resolve such. But the reverse is the case in this situation. We have it on good authority that those protesters were hoodlums who were hired by some recalcitrant members to cause mayhem in the state”.

He further explained that the transport committee recently inaugurated in the state by the governor to sanitise activities if the transport unions at various parks in the state has lived up to expectation.

“It is important to state the obvious as we now have a friendly atmosphere at various parks unlike what was obtained in the past. We live in harmony as all of us now relate as one extended family.

“Let me also add that no single member of the union has been denied his responsibility. So, those protesters are either hired to foment trouble at the parks to satisfy their ulterior motives or against the peaceful atmosphere we now have in the union”.

Efele however, appealed to various security agencies in the state to sustain the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the transportation sector across the state as well as to ensure proper monitoring of activities of the transport operators towards nipping on the bud, any crisis likely to cause confusion in the state.