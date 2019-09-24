OML 11: Host Communities, Ogoni Group Reject Shell

…Urge NNPC To Take Over Facility

Host communities in the Eastern Hub of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, and the Conscience of Ogoni People (CO0P), have rejected the continued operatorship of the facility by oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Host communities in the Eastern Hub of OML 11 include; Imo River, Isimiri, Etche, Nkali, Oyigbo and Afam Onshore Oil Fields, also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to take over the facility.

Chairman of OML 11 Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Obioma Levi Nworgu, disclosed this yesterday while speaking during a meeting the host communities at Ayama Community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Nworgu, who is the traditional ruler of Etiti-Oha Ipu Owaza in Abia State, said the host communities have been suffering since 1958 when SPDC began operation in OML 11.

He said: “The people within the affected areas have been all suffering. Since 1958 when Shell began operation here, we have not seen anything done by them. We have decided that anywhere they want to take us to, we are ready. We cannot continue like this.

“Shell should leave the facilities. NNPC should take over the facility. Let the Federal Government take over OML 11. Let us begin to negotiate. We know that Federal Government will look into our issue.”

In his speech, COOP National Coordinator, Chief Gani Topba called on the Federal Government and SPDC to invite the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), to begin to assess the environment in the remaining parts of OML 11.

Topba said: “Since 26 years, part of OML 11, the Ogoni field has been shut down. It was shut down due to environmental issues, which the UNEP report clearly stated that the operations of Royal Dutch Shell in Ogoni environment is very bad. The same way Ogoni environment was destroyed, that is the same way it has happened here because it is the same facility.

“So, today, I demand that Royal Dutch Shell and the Federal Government of Nigeria to bring back UNEP to assess the environment of this part of OML 11 so that we can get proper report so that this land can also be cleaned up the same way they are cleaning Ogoniland.

“I want to appeal with the community, youths and women leaders; we must join hands together to reject Royal Dutch Shell. I will not fail to thank the President, Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to renew the licences of Shell in OML 11, which Shell had gone through the back door to know if they can have a favourable Court judgement.

“I appeal to you to stand and shut down all Shell facilities in your land. By that way, we will send a message to the government of Nigeria that we want NNPC to over 100 percent of OML 11 fields.”

Also speaking, a community leader in Ayama Community, Chief Tochi Isaac Ogbonna, appealed to the Federal Government not to give OML 11 licence back to multinational oil giant, SPDC, regretting that no individual has been employed by the company since it became operation in the area in 1957.

Ogbonna, who stood in for the traditional ruler of Ayama Community, Eze Elijah Adiele, said: “We are speaking the same voice. I want everybody to proof me wrong. Since 1967 when Shell started here, no single individual in this community has been given employment. We are so neglected.

“We don’t think that Shell regard us for anything. Those people from outside use us and dump us and at the end, the will school everything that is in our land. This is an opportunity to let the Federal Government know that we are indeed suffering.

“Let NNPC take over operations of OML 11 for now and begin to work with the host communities. Let the government officials come and dialogue with us and ask us of our problems.

“Our character is not to fight and destroy Shell property because we are law abiding. We want dialogue; we want government to come and dialogue with us. Government should not give OML 11 back to Shell.”