Osun NUP Disowns Triangular Pensioners
Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Osun State chapter has disowned the Mr Rotimi Adelugba led Triangular Pensioners as the voice of pensioners in the state.
Addressing newsmen on Tuesday at the Secretariat of N.U.P, Osun Chapter in Osogbo, the Chairman, Alhaji G. O. Salami noted that Nigeria Union of Pensioners was registered by the Registrar of Trade Unions and issued with certificate of Registration No. 67 dated 15 August, 1978.
According to him, Osun State Chapter has since been using the platform to have correspondence especially with the State Government and negotiate issues as well.
He noted however that a group sprang up suddenly to counter the Union’s stands on issues affecting pensioners in the State and have since enjoyed patronage by government.
“In recent times, especially during the last dispensation, things started turning around anticlockwise politically, some disgruntled elements were used to counter the Union’s stand on issues affecting pensioners in the State,” he said.
But Mr Rotimi Adelugba, the Chairman of Triangular Pensioners in Osun insisted that there is freedom of association adding that, ‘Triangular Pensioners’ apart from NUP is not the only pensioner’s body in Osun.
He debunked the insinuation that they were being sponsored by the state government adding that Triangular Pensioners believers in the truth and peaceful negotiation to achieve results.
However, the Chairman of NUP called on the people of Osun State to henceforth stop according Triangular Pensioners recognition as legitimate representative of pensioners in Osun.
