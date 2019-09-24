BUSINESS
Phase3 Commences Network Technology Upgrade Across Enterprise Segment
West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider – Phase3 Telecom has commenced a strategic network technology upgrade to enhance communications for seamless regional and multi-location connectivity in Nigeria.
Speaking on this new project, the Phase3 chairman, Mr Stanley Jegede, said the improved operational focus was targeted at expanding the scope of the on-going enterprise solutions drive for its increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies, in contribution to the country’s thriving broadband penetration drive.
“The chief goal of Phase3 technology upgrade is to ensure robust network infrastructure, scalability, interconnect operational capacity, resilience, service optimisation and coverage that will enhance communications and connectivity projects across multiple locations to support more start-ups, growing businesses and institutions to boost economic growth and increase the successes of the national broadband penetration plan,” he said.
Jegede added that Phase3 technology upgrades for an amplified service delivery driven network buttresses the firm’s commitment to leveraging its aerial fibre network investments for ease and speed of communications and connectivity service deployment as well as boosting collective industry efforts toward greater penetration of such services in un-served and underserved locations.
He stated that beyond enhanced network data transmission distance and bandwidth capabilities for point-to-multi point access, chief components such as network security and speed are the driving force of Phase3 ongoing technology upgrade as well as further expansion plans with details to be communicated in due course.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
-
METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award
-
NEWS7 hours ago
RTEAN Elects New National President