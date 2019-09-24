Phase3 Commences Network Technology Upgrade Across Enterprise Segment

West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider – Phase3 Telecom has commenced a strategic network technology upgrade to enhance communications for seamless regional and multi-location connectivity in Nigeria.

Speaking on this new project, the Phase3 chairman, Mr Stanley Jegede, said the improved operational focus was targeted at expanding the scope of the on-going enterprise solutions drive for its increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies, in contribution to the country’s thriving broadband penetration drive.

“The chief goal of Phase3 technology upgrade is to ensure robust network infrastructure, scalability, interconnect operational capacity, resilience, service optimisation and coverage that will enhance communications and connectivity projects across multiple locations to support more start-ups, growing businesses and institutions to boost economic growth and increase the successes of the national broadband penetration plan,” he said.

Jegede added that Phase3 technology upgrades for an amplified service delivery driven network buttresses the firm’s commitment to leveraging its aerial fibre network investments for ease and speed of communications and connectivity service deployment as well as boosting collective industry efforts toward greater penetration of such services in un-served and underserved locations.

He stated that beyond enhanced network data transmission distance and bandwidth capabilities for point-to-multi point access, chief components such as network security and speed are the driving force of Phase3 ongoing technology upgrade as well as further expansion plans with details to be communicated in due course.