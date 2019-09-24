NEWS
PMB Flags Off National Emergency Number 112
President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off National Emergency Number, 112, and inaugurated one of the Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) across the country in Katsina yesterday.
The President, who was represented by the minister of Communications, Dr Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said the important project has been on the pipeline for years but his administration decided to make it a reality.
Buhari assured that the intervention of the communication centres would go a long way in providing assistance to Nigerians in distress situations and called for the re-orientation of all citizens to avail themselves of the initiative.
He said the project would help in fighting corruption and insecurity while improving the nation’s economy through job creations and other value added services.
In his address, governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said the National Emergency Toll Free Number would provide members of the public with easy, effective and coordinated access to response agencies in times of distress.
“We pledge to enlighten and educate the citizens of the state on the importance of the toll free number and how to use it. Furthermore, we will ensure that the response agencies under the state government effectively react to all calls,” Masari said.
Earlier, the executive vice chairman and CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stressed the unflinching commitment of the commission towards delivering on its mandate of ensuring effective regulations of the telecommunication industry for the good of all Nigerians.
