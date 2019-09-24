NEWS
PMB Redeploys Keyamo To Labour Ministry
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.
This is contained in a statement by the director information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Willy Bassey.
The statement reads” Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,
“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.
“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019.
