CRIME
Police Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims In Osun
No fewer than 12 passengers abducted by gunmen on Sunday evening along Imesi-Ile/Otan-Ile road of Osun State have been rescued by combined effort of men of Osun State Police Command, local vigilante groups and members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).
The driver of the eighteen- seater commercial bus and his passengers who were traveling from Abuja to Osogbo were waylaid by the kidnappers at about 5pm at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle/Imesile road.
According to an anonymous source, the kidnappers pointed guns at the bus and ordered the passengers to come out before they were whisked away to an unknown destination.
He disclosed that the driver would have escaped but the deplorable state of the road hindered him.
It was gathered that the kidnappers allowed pregnant women and old people among the passages to go unhurt while others were ordered into the bush.
However, when alerted, security operatives launched attack on the kidnappers and fierce battle ensured which led to the rescue of the victims unhurt.
Osun State commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige who confirmed the rescue of the victims said all of them were rescued without any of them sustaining any injury.
Also, the Osun State coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, who confirmed the rescue of the victims urged people of the state and passengers to be security conscious.
