Reps Pledge Infrastructural Development To Zuru Federal Constituency

Leadership of the House of Representatives yesterday promised to facilitate adequate infrastructural development to the people of Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasugu/Sakaba federation constituency of Kebbi State.

Chairman, House committee on media and public affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu made the pledge yesterday in Zuru, during the maiden townhall meeting of the constituency.

The townhall meeting, themed; “setting a legislative agenda and constituency needs assessment,” was organised by the member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasugu/Sakaba federation constituency, Hon Kabir Ibrahim Tukura with the support of Youth Initiative For Advocacy Growth & Advancement (YIAGA).

Kalu at the event noted the 9th house of representatives has resolved to bridge the gap between constituency needs and solutions. He added that regular and periodic constituency engagement would ensure people oriented legislative activities.

“This is a very important day in the political history of Kebbi state and northern Nigeria. The programme is in line with the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly, and the Speaker has repeatedly said we will bridge the gap between constituency needs and solutions, but to effectively achieve this, we must hear from our constituents, “ Kalu said.

Other members who attended the townhall meeting include Hon Shina Abiola Peller from Oyo state and Hon Akpanke Peter from Cross River state.

Meanwhile, Tukur in is welcome address, explained that maiden stakeholders’ consultative forum creates another opportunity to relate with leaders of various groups, so as to understand their pressing needs.

“The essence of this is to guide me to ensure that at all times in Abuja, I always put forward these most pressing needs before the federal government. I urge you therefore to feel free to express your views on what our people truly desire and want,” he said.

Adding that ;” In doing this, you should equally bear in mind the basic functions of the legislator which includes representation, legislation and oversight. Nevertheless, as your representative, I will always ensure that even when issues outside my jurisdiction come up, we will lobby the necessary agencies and organisations to ensure that our needs are met.”

According to him, after the meeting, the challenges faced in the constituency will be documented and addressed and suggestions will be received.

“ We shall equally use this opportunity to empower some of our brothers and sisters who are physically challenged with wheel chairs to ease their movement,” Tukur a stated.