NEWS
Rice Farmers Laud Buhari Over Border Closure
The chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Dahiru Zuba, has commended President Muhammad Buhari, for closing the nation’s borders, noting that it would checkmate the importation of rice into the country.
Zuba, who was speaking with newsmen in Gwagwalada yesterday, said the decision by the federal government to close the borders was in the best interest of the country, saying such move would enhance the production of rice and boost the country’s economy.
He noted that the closure of the borders would also encourage rice farmers to stand on their feet’s to give more concentration on farming rice, adding that rice will become available commodity to everyone to feed within the next two years.
RIFAN chairman revealed that in the past years, local rice farmers across the six area councils of the FCT, have received soft loans such as assorted rice seedlings, chemicals, sprayers, tractors and other farm inputs to, to boost rice farming in the territory.
He added that the association already has a rice blending plants at Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Bwari area councils, which according to him, would soon commenced full operations.
“I want to tell you that RIFAN is fully in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to close down the land borders, which we believe will encourage rice farming in Nigeria and boost the country’s economy,” he said.
