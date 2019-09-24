Royal Fathers Hail FCT Minister, Pledge Support

Traditional leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for his numerous achievements in the territory in the last four years.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation of graded chiefs to the minister, the leader of the group, who is also the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, specifically commended the minister for completing abandoned projects, he inherited from his predecessors.

Yunusa, who is also the chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs, explained that the visit was to formally congratulate Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for their appointments as FCT minister and FCT minister of state, respectively.

While urging the two ministers to build on the success recorded in the past, the Ona of Abaji, described the policies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under Bello as community development-driven.

“You have equally made a landmark in project execution and delivery which is a testimony that you appreciate value for money as such abandoned projects were identified and completed during your first term in office.”

Responding, the minister thanked the royal fathers for their support in his first tenure and appealed to them to also support him this time around and to also extend the same support to the minister of state.

Bello stated that the continued support from the chiefs would enable the administration to achieve the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari for the development of the nation’s capital.

He also indicated that his administration would work closely with the royal fathers and other critical stakeholders with a view to developing the FCT of which every Nigerian would be proud.